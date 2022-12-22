Social media became crucial in geopolitics and communications. How do governments react when users encourage protests on social media platforms?

In the last decade, internet access became more universal in the Middle East and north Africa, making digital platforms critical in geopolitics and leaving governments around the world scrambling to keep this "social media revolution" at bay.

A number of different events have marked this change.

Banned access in Jordan

In the last two weeks, people in Jordan have been protesting about the rise of fuel prices due to inflation. The prices started to increase in the past year and over a week ago protests erupted. The people affected by this are mainly truck drivers, but the protests expanded to the rest of society and hit the streets, with protestors demanding that the government do something about spiraling costs.

The recent unrest was encouraged via TikTok, the Chinese social media platform that notably grew during the Covid pandemic. The results of these protests were three killed police officers and the Jordanian government banning TikTok temporarily, with no update on when Jordanians will have access to it again.

In addition, internet access was disrupted in the cities that experienced the most violent protests.

Jordan, a monarchy led by King Abdullah II, is one of the poorest countries in the Middle East, and of its population of over ten million people, 34 percent don't have access to the internet, according to the latest statistics. If internet access, or in this case TikTok, is banned or limited, it means that the protests stemmed from a younger segment of society. The government's goal is to restrict people between 18 and 30 years old from encouraging protests. Older people do not frequently engage with newer digital platforms and historically are less likely to be involved in protests when compared to younger people.

Totalitarian access

Totalitarian regimes around the world have shown that when their societies demonstrate unhappiness with their governments via marches, signs, and chants, they use force to maintain public order.

These countries usually are not truly democratic but are instead run by regimes with either a monarch or “elected” president that has been in power for years with non-existent opposition. Frequently this happens because it is either illegal or dangerous to be against the government, as can be seen in Iran or in Russia.

Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP Members of the Iranian community living in Romania participate in a demonstration near the Iranian Embassy to Romania in Bucharest

The killing of Mahsa Amini in Iran is something to pay attention to. After the Iranian Kurdish woman died in police custody, protests erupted, with women playing a decisive role and social media being a key player. Twitter and TikTok have registered millions of videos, tweets, and content related to the unrest in Iran that has become viral thanks to hashtags and the attention it got from internet users.

As protestors have been killed in the streets in Iran's crackdown, internet access has been severely disrupted. Twitter's owner Elon Musk facilitated access to the internet through his satellite internet service, Starlink, and special devices for accessibility have been smuggled into the Islamic Republic.

Arab Spring as a trigger

Since the emergence of Web 2.0, traditional media has drawn more and more of its information from social media and digital platforms. In this century, conflicts erupted worldwide where journalists' sources increasingly became the users that are putting up content on the internet.

We saw the rapid change from live television in the late 90's and early 2000's: broadcasts of the war in Iraq or Afghanistan, and currently that shifted to real people sharing what is happening in their hometowns with no need for a professional reporter working from that exact location. The foreign correspondent is being replaced to a certain extent by the citizen with a smart phone in their pocket.

Over the past 15 years, access to information online has become easier for more and more people, until the point that it has become a basic need. Smartphones are cheaper than before and almost every person in the world has one.

One of the first events to trigger massive participation in protests was the Arab Spring in 2010 and 2011. People could see what was happening in the Arab world and get personal experiences regarding the political crises in different countries of north Africa and the Middle East. Society’s uprising was mostly seen on Twitter, thanks to hashtags and the help of people living abroad that were able to share events as they happened.

The peak of these revolts transpired when a video of Libya's former leader Muammar Gaddafi, captured and killed by Libyan anti-regime forces, went viral on social media, with masses of people worldwide seeing history happen front-and-center on their mobile phones. That moment changed the way that human beings communicate.

Presently, information is fast-paced and humanity is in constant movement. We can see what is happening in every corner of the world in real-time thanks to the rapid technological evolution in the past ten years.

What's next?

Western democracies also have their strategies to limit information access, yet not by disrupting connections or banning platforms. Instead of placing limits, Western governments usually launch campaigns to spin events, using different narratives to generate opposing information, rather than blocking it outright.

But this can lead to divisions within their societies, sometimes with profound impacts. The attack on the Capitol in Washington D.C. in January 6, 2020 - which U.S. lawmakers say occurred due to incitement from then-outgoing president Donald Trump - could be seen as an example of this.

Certainly, no one can predict the future, but the practices of disrupting internet and social media access frequently happens in countries in the Middle East and the Arab world. As younger people are the ones encouraging protests and requests for change from their governments, the answer from the regimes to keep the peace is to ban or limit access to information, as well as the capability to share it.