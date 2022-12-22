Crypto tycoon Bankman-Fried to be released on $250 million bail

In addition to the "largest ever pretrial bond,” the bail package would require the crypto tycoon to surrender his passport

A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on a $250 million bail.

The tech billionaire awaits trial on fraud charges related to the collapse of his crypto exchange. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein made the ruling during Bankman-Fried's arraignment hearing in federal court in New York following his extradition from the Bahamas.

In addition to the "largest ever pretrial bond,” the bail package would require the crypto tycoon to surrender his passport and stay in home confinement at his parents’ house in California. Bankman-Fried was also ordered to undergo regular mental health evaluation. His defense agreed to the conditions.

"My client remained where he was, he made no effort to flee," Bankman-Fried's defense lawyer Mark Cohen said, adding that his client’s parents would co-sign the bond.

Prosecutors have accused Bankman-Fried of stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer funds, in what was described as “one of the biggest financial frauds in U.S. history.” The 30-year-old "crypto king" was arrested in the Bahamas last week at the request of the United States and charged with fraud and money laundering.