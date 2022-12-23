Meta to pay $725 million to settle Cambridge Analytica lawsuit

The settlement would be the largest ever in a U.S. data privacy class action

Facebook owner Meta agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the social media platform of allowing the British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to access data of nearly 87 million users.

The settlement, which was made public on Thursday evening, would be the largest ever in a U.S. data privacy class action. It is also the largest sum that Meta has ever paid to resolve a lawsuit.

"This historic settlement will provide meaningful relief to the class in this complex and novel privacy case," according to a joint statement issued by lead lawyers for the plaintiffs, Derek Loeser and Lesley Weaver.

The settlement doesn’t require Meta to admit wrongdoing. However, the company said in a statement that they “revamped our approach to privacy and implemented a comprehensive privacy program” in the last three years.

The lawsuit was prompted by revelations in 2018 that Facebook had allowed Cambridge Analytica, which worked for Donald Trump’s election campaign in 2016, to access users’ personal information without their consent. The data was used for voter profiling and prompted government investigations and a U.S. congressional hearing where Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to respond to lawmakers’ questions about Facebook’s privacy practices.

Earlier in 2019, Facebook settled to pay $5 billion to resolve a Federal Trade Commission investigation into its privacy practices. The company paid another $100 million to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that it misled investors about the misuse of users' data. The company is also fighting a lawsuit by the attorney general for Washington, D.C.