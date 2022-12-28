Google removes antisemitic definition of 'Jew' from search engine

For a few hours it was stated that "Jew" meant to 'bargain with someone in a miserly or petty way'

Google changed search results for the word "Jew" on Tuesday, after briefly providing an antisemitic trope as its first definition.

Prior to the change, the search engine listed the word as meaning to "bargain with someone in a miserly or petty way." A tag "offensive" appeared in the search result, pointing out that the origin of the term lay in 19th century stereotypes "associating Jews with trading and money lending." It was stated that the definition came from the dictionary publisher Oxford Languages.

Google withdrew the said definition following criticism on social media, including from Jewish groups. "It is deeply disturbing that Google's artificial intelligence does not recognize obvious antisemitic hate speech in search results for the term Jew," the World Jewish Congress said. "We expect corrective action to be taken immediately."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1607803769370316801 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The California-based internet giant has apologized, saying it licenses definitions from third-party dictionary experts. "We only default to displaying offending definitions if they are the primary meaning of a term. As this is not the case here, we have blocked display and forwarded our comments to the partner for further review," tweeted Google Search Liaison Danny Sullivan.

According to him, the dictionary boxes display definitions from third-party expert sources. The representative also said that Google does not create, write, or modify definitions, adding that the results do not reflect the views of Google.