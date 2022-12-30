ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence that will shake up our habits

Google fears that this conversational agent will eventually replace its search engine

The conversational robot ChatGPT, developed by the California start-up OpenAI, answers user questions with disconcerting clarity and clarity.

This tool has been a dazzling success since it went online a few weeks ago. Based on the GPT-3 language model, it is able to converse with humans, answer all kinds of questions or solve complex problems with impressive speed and accuracy.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1598014522098208769 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The first users are amazed: the chatbot writes love poems, explains scientific concepts, provides seduction advice or writes perfectly functional lines of computer code. ChatGPT relies on millions of pages of textual data in different languages, and the public availability of this tool should therefore change our habits very quickly. Ask all the questions that come to mind by registering on the site https://chat.openai.com/chat and you will be surprised.

The OpenAI start-up, co-founded in 2015 in San Francisco by Elon Musk, who left the company in 2018, received $1 billion from Microsoft in 2019. If it is not yet perfect, ChatGPT is already shaking up the high tech sector, and the educational world, shaken by the emergence of this new technology. The first students who used it managed to excel in their exams by collecting high-quality essays or by answering the questions of an extremely specialized assignment submitted to future engineers. The debate has already been launched in educational institutions in many countries to try to rethink new methods of assessment and learning.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599128577068650498 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The New York Times reports that the internet giant Google fears that this conversational agent will eventually replace its search engine. In the wake of ChatGPT going live, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has shaken up the company's strategy for artificial intelligence. The technology at the heart of ChatGPT comes from its laboratories, recalls The New York Times. Google already has a chatbot similar to Open AI's, dubbed LaMDA, but it's not quite operational yet.

Some chatbots can provide quality information, just as they can generate false answers. Meta's one slipped days after its launch last summer, making false claims based on its interactions with people online. The launch of ChatGPT in any case revives the competition in this sector.

OpenAI clarifies on its homepage that the chatbot can generate "incorrect information" or "produce dangerous instructions or biased content," thus acknowledging that the technology is not yet fully mature, but this is undoubtedly only a matter of time, especially since these tools give more and more the impression of being able to really think... Like humans, only better.