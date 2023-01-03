Elon Musk owes $136,260 for Twitter's rent, claims lawsuit

This isn't the only lawsuit facing the company, with Private Jet Services Group alleging that Twitter did not pay for two flights in October

A new lawsuit from the Twitter office's landlord in California claims that billionaire Elon Musk hasn't paid rent since taking over the company.

According to the lawsuit - filed Thursday by Columbia Property Trust - Twitter owes $136,260 in unpaid rent. The landlord allegedly alerted the company that it would default on its rent if no payment were received by December 21, which it wasn't.

Twitter has occupied the 30th floor of the Hartford Building in San Francisco since 2007, signing a 7-year lease at the time.

This isn't the only lawsuit facing the company, with Private Jet Services Group alleging that Twitter did not pay for two flights in October, a grand total of $197,725.

A late-December report from the New York Times stated that Musk closed a data center in Sacramento and some offices in Seattle. Cleaning and security were laid off in multiple offices as well, with the report claiming workers were bringing their own toilet paper to the offices as a result.

Musk purchased the social media giant in October 2022 for a sum of $44 billion and has since then taken cost-cutting measures. According to him, the company was on track to have a "negative cash flow situation," the reason for these dramatic cuts.

When talking about Twitter’s revenue, he compared the company to a plane. Specifically, one "headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work."