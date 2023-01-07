Twitter further cuts staff overseeing global content moderation

Musk is trying to slash expenses at Twitter as close to zero as possible

Twitter made further staff cuts in the trust and safety team handling global content moderation and in the unit related to hate speech and harassment, Bloomberg news reported on Saturday.

Musk promptly fired about half of Twitter 7,500 employees after buying the platform in October. At least a dozen more cuts on Friday night affected workers in the company’s Dublin and Singapore offices, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the Associated Press, Musk is trying to slash expenses at Twitter as close to zero as possible, apparently through methods including falling behind on rent payments at the company’s offices. Twitter owes $136,260 in overdue rent on its offices on the 30th floor of a building in downtown in San Francisco, according to a lawsuit filed by the building’s landlord last week.

Musk said he will step down as chief executive once he finds a replacement, but will still run some key divisions of the social media platform.

Musk lost $140 billion in 2022 due to the collapse of Tesla's share price, leaving his total net worth at $130 billion, according to Bloomberg's index of the world's richest people.