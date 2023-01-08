Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the naked eye

It will be easy to spot with a good pair of binoculars and likely even with the naked eye, provided the sky is not too illuminated by city lights or the Moon

Astronomers have said that a newly discovered comet could be visible to the naked eye as it shoots past Earth and the Sun in the coming weeks for the first time in 50,000 years.

The comet is called C/2022 E3 (ZTF) after the Zwicky Transient Facility - a public-private partnership aimed at studying the night sky - which first spotted it passing Jupiter in March last year when it was some 399 million miles from the sun.

After traveling from the icy reaches of our Solar System, it will come closest to the Sun on January 12 and pass nearest to Earth on February 1. Following this, the comet will pass within 26 million miles of Earth on February 2.

It will be easy to spot with a good pair of binoculars and likely even with the naked eye, provided the sky is not too illuminated by city lights or the Moon. However, while the comet will be brightest as it passes Earth in early February, a fuller moon could make spotting it difficult.

You can watch a free live showing via the Virtual Telescope Project's YouTube channel if you don't have the right conditions or materials to view C/2022 E3 (ZTF).

The comet "will be brightest when it is closest to the Earth," Thomas Prince, a California Institute of Technology physics professor who works at the Zwicky Transient Facility, told AFP.

Made of ice and dust and emitting a greenish aura, the comet is estimated to have a diameter of less than a mile, said Nicolas Biver, an astrophysicist at the Paris Observatory.

That makes it significantly smaller than NEOWISE, the last comet visible with an unaided eye, which passed Earth in March 2020, and Hale–Bopp - known for its connection to the Heaven’s Gate cult - which swept by in 1997 with a potentially life-ending diameter of around 37 miles.

But the newest visit will come closer to Earth, which "may make up for the fact that it is not very big," Biver said.

For the Northern Hemisphere, Biver suggested the last week of January, when the comet passes between the Ursa Minor and Ursa Major constellations. He said that the new moon during the weekend of January 21-22 offers a good chance for stargazers.

"We could also get a nice surprise, and the object could be twice as bright as expected," Biver added.