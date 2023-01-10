Britain's groundbreaking satellite launch ends in failure

'We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information'

An attempt to launch the first rocket into orbit from UK soil failed on Tuesday, with scientists reporting an "anomaly" as it neared its goal.

A modified Virgin Orbit Boeing 747 named "Cosmic Girl," carrying the 70-foot rocket, took off from a spaceport in Cornwall, southwest England. The rocket then detached from the aircraft and ignited as planned at the height of 35,000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Ireland.

But, in a series of tweets, as the rocket was due to enter orbit and discharge its nine satellites, Virgin Orbit said: "We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information."

"As we find out more, we're removing our previous tweet about reaching orbit. We'll share more info when we can."

The aircraft returned as planned to a subdued Spaceport Cornwall, a consortium that includes Virgin Orbit and the UK Space Agency, at Cornwall Airport Newquay.

The launch was the first from UK soil. UK-produced satellites have previously had to be sent into orbit via foreign spaceports. Had the mission been successful, the UK would have been one of only nine countries that could launch craft into Earth's orbit.

Virgin Orbit - part-owned by British billionaire Richard Branson - planned to deploy nine small satellites into lower Earth orbit in its first mission outside its United States base.