Top U.S. court backs WhatsApp suit over Pegasus spyware

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by NSO Group to block a WhatsApp lawsuit accusing the Israeli tech firm of allowing mass cyberespionage of journalists and human rights activists.

The Supreme Court denied NSO's plea for legal immunity and ruled that the case, which targets the company's Pegasus software, can continue in a California federal court, a court filing showed.

Pegasus gives its government customers - including Mexico, Hungary, Morocco and India - near-complete access to a target's device, including their data, photos, messages and location.

"We're grateful to see the Supreme Court rejected NSO's baseless petition," said WhatsApp spokesperson Carl Woog. "We firmly believe that their operations violate U.S. law, and they must be held to account for their unlawful operations."

Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp sued the Israeli technology firm in 2019, accusing it of targeting approximately 1,400 devices with spyware to steal information from people using the app.

"NSO's spyware has enabled cyberattacks targeting human rights activists, journalists, and government officials," Woog said.

NSO's Pegasus software was described in court filings as enabling "law enforcement and intelligence agencies to remotely and covertly extract valuable intelligence from virtually any mobile device." The WhatsApp lawsuit said Pegasus was designed to be remotely installed to hijack devices using the Android, iOS, and BlackBerry operating systems.

NSO has argued that it only markets Pegasus to governments and that it offered authorities a method to carry out legitimate criminal investigations on WhatsApp's encrypted messaging service. The Israeli company was placed on a U.S. Commerce Department blacklist in November 2021 after a series of allegations and accusations regarding its Pegasus spyware, mainly that it was used to target activists, journalists, and politicians.