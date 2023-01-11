Russia to send rocket to rescue crew on International Space Station

'Space is not a safe place, and not a safe environment. We have meteorites... we are prepared for this situation'

Russia said Wednesday it would send a rescue capsule next month to bring home two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut from the International Space Station (ISS) after a meteorite damaged their spacecraft that was supposed to return them to earth.

Last month, a micrometeoroid punctured a tiny hole into the external cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule, one of the two return capsules docked to the ISS that can bring crew members home from space. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, said a rocket would be sent on February 20 to replace the damaged capsule, which will return unmanned.

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio were due to end their mission in March but will now extend it by a few more months and return aboard the MS-23.

AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File NASA astronaut Frank Rubio (R) and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev (C) and Dmitri Petelin.

"They are ready to go with whatever decision we give them," said Joel Montalbano, NASA's ISS program manager. "I may have to fly some more ice cream to reward them.”

There are currently seven people aboard the ISS. With the MS-22 rocket now deemed unfit, it means that the ISS has just one "lifeboat" capable of carrying four people, in case it needs to be evacuated.

The incident has disrupted Russia's ISS activities, forcing its cosmonauts to call off spacewalks as officials focus on the leaky capsule.

"Space is not a safe place, and not a safe environment,” said Sergei Krikalev, Russia's chief of crewed space programs. “We have meteorites, we have a vacuum, and we have a high temperature, and we have complicated hardware that can fail.”

"Now we are facing one of the scenarios ... we are prepared for this situation."