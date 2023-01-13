Tesla slashes global electric vehicle prices, turning up heat on rivals

'It's no secret that demand for Tesla is starting to see some cracks in this global slowdown for 2023'

Tesla on Friday cut the global price of its best-selling electric vehicles by up to 20 percent, effectively launching a price war as more rivals hit the market.

The move marked a reversal from the automaker’s strategy over the past two years when new vehicle orders exceeded supply. It also came after CEO Elon Musk said he could lower prices to sustain growth at the expense of profit amid the potential of recession and higher interest rates.

Musk acknowledged last year that prices had become "embarrassingly high" and could hurt demand. Shares in Tesla have plummeted for more than a year and fell as much as 4.5 percent on Friday, before recovering some lost ground.

"It's no secret that demand for Tesla is starting to see some cracks in this global slowdown for 2023," said analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities.

However, Ives said the price cut was the "right move" and "a clear shot across the bow at European automakers and U.S. stalwarts (GM and Ford) that Tesla is not going to play nice in the sandbox."

Tesla lowered prices across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, following a series of cuts last week in Asia, in what analysts saw as a clear shot at both smaller rivals that have been bleeding cash and legacy automakers aggressively ramping up electric vehicle production.

In 2022, the group delivered a record 1.31 million electric vehicles, a 40 percent year-on-year jump. But that was still lower than Musk's long-term goal of boosting deliveries by an average of 50 percent a year.