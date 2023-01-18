Microsoft plans to cut 11,000 jobs starting this week - report

The layoffs are expected to be larger than last year

Microsoft is planning to cut about 5 percent of its workforce with 11,000 people losing their jobs, media reported on Tuesday.

The tech giant is expected to announce layoffs in human resources and engineering divisions with the latest starting as early as Wednesday. The move comes shortly after other leading tech companies, including Amazon and Meta, cut personnel amid slowing demand and a worsening global economic situation.

"From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff told Reuters.

The company’s recruiting staff could be cut by one-third, according to reports. The layoffs are expected to be larger than last year. Earlier in October, media learned that Microsoft had laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions.

As of late June the company had 221,000 full-time employees, with 122,000 of them working in the U.S. The company confirmed in July that a small number of jobs had been cut but hasn't yet commented on the latest reports about the layoffs.