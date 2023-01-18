Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs amid poor economy, ‘customer priorities'

'These are the kinds of hard choices we have made throughout our 47-year history to remain a consequential company in this industry that is unforgiving'

Microsoft announced Wednesday that it would lay off 10,000 employees by the end of the third quarter of 2023 – part of an effort to cut costs as U.S. tech giants brace for an economic downturn.

The cuts impact roughly 4.5 percent of Microsoft’s 221,000 total workers, and were “in response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities,” the company said in a U.S. regulatory filing.

According to the maker of the Windows operating system, the layoffs will result in a charge of $1.2 billion.

In a note to the staff, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said customers wanted to “optimize their digital spend to do more with less” and “exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one.”

“At the same time, the next major wave of computing is being born with advances in [artificial intelligence], as we’re turning the world’s most advanced models into a new computing platform," he continued.

The tech firm is also grappling with a slump in the personal computer market after a Covid-boom fizzled out, leaving little demand for its Windows and accompanying software.

According to Nadella, Microsoft will continue to hire in strategic roles.

"These are the kinds of hard choices we have made throughout our 47-year history to remain a consequential company in this industry that is unforgiving to anyone who doesn’t adapt to platform shifts," he said.