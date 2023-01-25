Microsoft users experience global outage, can't access Outlook, Teams

The malfunction took down the company’s cloud platform Azure

U.S. tech giant Microsoft said on Wednesday that it was working to fix a global outage that has affected users across that world.

The malfunction took down the company’s cloud platform Azure.

"We've determined the network connectivity issue is occurring with devices across the Microsoft Wide Area Network (WAN)," Microsoft said.

Thousands of incidents were reported with people complaining they can’t access Outlook and Teams.

"We've isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue, and we are analyzing the best mitigation strategy to address it without causing additional impact," Microsoft said in an update.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1618207636138389504 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The company did not specify how many users were affected but the update said the problems were registered in several apps on the Microsoft 365 online office suite that has over 300 million users.

The outage has particularly affected users in Asia and Europe. Only services in China and its platform for governments were not hit.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced it would be cutting 10,000 staff, almost five percent of its global workforce.