Trump to be allowed on Facebook following two-year ban

Following a two-year suspension, former U.S. president Donald Trump's Facebook account will be reinstated, the parent company Meta said on Wednesday.

The account ban, put in place the day after the January 6, 2021 riots, will be lifted as the company adds "new guardrails" to ensure no "repeat offenders." Facebook had resisted earlier calls to remove the former president's account, including internal calls from Meta.

Nick Clegg, Meta's vice president of global affairs wrote: “The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box."

“In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” he continued.

Snapchat and Twitter were other platforms opting to remove Trump following the Capitol riots. However, Twitter recently reinstated his account, following the takeover by billionaire Elon Musk. Trump has stated he has no intention to return to Twitter and has not made a post on the social media platform yet.

Trump's Instagram - a platform also owned by Meta - will be reinstated as well. The former president has mainly been confined to his own social media platform, Truth Social, following the bans. He wrote on Truth Social regarding Meta's statement: “FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since 'deplatforming' your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!”