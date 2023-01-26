NASA commemorates fallen crew, including Israel's Ilan Ramon

'Mankind is led into the darkness beyond our world by the inspiration of discovery and the longing to understand. Our journey into space will go on'

NASA observed its Day of Remembrance on Thursday, honoring the Columbia disaster, which killed all seven crew members - including Israel's Ilan Ramon - and destroyed the space shuttle.

On February 1, 2003, the seven-member crew of the STS-107 mission was just 16 minutes from landing when a piece of foam fell from the external tank during launch and opened a hole in one of the shuttle's wings, leading to the break-up of the orbiter upon re-entry. Ramon was the first Israeli to enter space.

Then-U.S. president George W. Bush said while addressing the nation that "mankind is led into the darkness beyond our world by the inspiration of discovery and the longing to understand. Our journey into space will go on."

NASA via AP, File STS-107 crew members pose aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia

Additionally, NASA remembered the Challenger disaster, when, in January 1986, a booster engine failed and caused the shuttle Challenger to break apart, taking the lives of all seven crewmembers. Then-president Ronald Reagan quoted from John Gillespie Magee’s poem High Flight while eulogizing the crew: "We will never forget them, nor the last time we saw them, this morning, as they prepared for the journey and waved goodbye and 'slipped the surly bonds of earth' to 'touch the face of God.'"

The Apollo 1 tragedy is also commemorated when a flash fire occurred, the fatal accident leading to the significant design and engineering changes. Apollo 1 was intended to be the first crewed mission of the program and the American undertaking to land the first man on the Moon.