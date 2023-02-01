'The larger challenge posed by China – its economic practices, its aggressive military moves – have had a profound impact on the thinking in Delhi'

The United States and India announced a partnership on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden hopes will help the two allies compete against China on military equipment, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, met with senior officials from both countries in Washington to launch the U.S.-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, Reuters reported.

"The larger challenge posed by China – its economic practices, its aggressive military moves, its efforts to dominate the industries of the future and to control the supply chains of the future – have had a profound impact on the thinking in Delhi," Sullivan said.

Washington wants to deploy more Western mobile phone networks in the subcontinent to counter China's Huawei Technologies, welcome more Indian computer chip specialists, and encourage companies from both countries to collaborate on military equipment such as artillery systems.

But the White House faces an uphill battle on each front – including U.S. restrictions on military technology transfer and visas for immigrant workers, along with India's longstanding dependence on Russia for military hardware.

New Delhi has frustrated Washington by participating in military exercises with Russia and increasing purchases of the country's crude oil, a key source of funding for Russia's war in Ukraine. But Washington has held its tongue, nudging the country on Russia while condoning India's more hawkish stance on China.

The Initiative also includes a joint effort on space and high-performance quantum computing. India’s space program will work with NASA on human space flight opportunities and other projects, the Indian statement said.