Shaking up the tech world: Google preparing a response to ChatGPT

The internet giant is investing nearly $400 million in Anthropic, a start-up specializing in artificial intelligence

Google seems determined to compete with ChatGPT – the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot from OpenAI, which announced last week that it exceeded 100 million users and whose algorithm is considered a real threat to the search engine internet giant.

Google has reportedly invested nearly $400 million in Anthropic, an AI start-up founded by former OpenAI employees. According to Bloomberg News, Anthropic has developed a chatbot called “Claude,” which is not yet publicly available. However, an official presentation is expected soon, with talks that one could come Wednesday during a Google event in Paris, France that focuses on search engines and AI.

Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP Screens displaying the OpenAI and ChatGPT logos.

“Claude” should be able to compete with ChatGPT, the phenomenon that was launched at the end of November 2022 and has more recently shaken up the world of technology.

Google’s investment in Anthropic was revealed some two weeks after Microsoft announced that it was investing “several billions” of dollars in OpenAI and would integrate its tools, such as ChatGPT, into the tech giant’s products. It was unclear whether Google would follow Microsoft’s lead and integrate Anthropic’s tools into its product portfolio.

Separately, according to CNBC News, Google employees were already testing a chatbot called “Apprentice Bard” based on LaMDA – an advanced language model developed in-house. Meanwhile, Google-owned DeepMind was also preparing to launch its own “Sparrow” chatbot later this year.

Last month, The New York Times reported that ChatGPT was causing real panic at Google, as it plans to launch about 20 AI products this year, including a new version of its search engine that will include features based on a chatbot. Last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said “in the coming weeks and months,” users will be able to have “direct interaction” with language models developed by the tech behemoth.