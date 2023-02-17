Japan's new rocket fails to blast off

'It appears that we failed to ignite the two solid rocket boosters after successfully igniting the main liquid engines,' says a JAXA spokesman

According to Japan’s national space agency, the country’s next-generation rocket - the first new medium-lift launcher in three decades - failed to lift off on Friday due to an apparent ignition issue.

The H3 rocket, the replacement for the H-IIA model launched by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in 2001, was scheduled to take off from Tanegashima Space Center in southwest Japan in the middle of the morning. But "it appears that we failed to ignite the two solid rocket boosters after successfully igniting the main liquid engines," JAXA spokesman Nobuyoshi Fujimoto told AFP.

The launch, which had already been postponed numerous times before being finally slated to take place on Friday, will be investigated, according to Fujimoto, who also promised to reschedule it. TV footage showed the spacecraft sitting motionless on its launch pad, even as white smoke emerged from its main engines, suggesting a successful first ignition.

Japan developed the H3 to improve its independence in accessing space and to increase its prospects of stealing market share from rivals like Elon Musk's SpaceX. It is intended to deliver supplies to the International Space Station and launch government and private spacecraft into orbit. Later versions will also transport cargo to the Gateway lunar space station, which NASA aims to build as part of its ambition to send astronauts back to the moon as part of Tokyo's expanding cooperation with the United States in space.