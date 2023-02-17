Tech giants Google to TikTok face tougher EU online content rules

Companies with over 45 million monthly users will be classified as Very Large Online Platforms and will be subject to audits, data sharing, and codes of conduct

Tech giants including Google, TikTok, Meta, Apple, and Twitter are facing stricter online content rules in the European Union due to their huge following and influence.

The new rules – known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) – classify companies with more than 45 million monthly users as Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) and require them to do risk management as well as external and independent auditing. They will also have to share data with authorities and researchers, and adopt a code of conduct.

The European Commission gave online platforms and search engines until Friday to publish their monthly active users. Those labeled as VLOPs now have four months to comply with the rules or risk fines.

Twitter on Thursday said it had 100.9 million average monthly users in the EU, based on an estimation of the last 45 days. Google owner Alphabet said the average monthly number of signed-in users totaled 278.6 million on Google Maps, 274.6 million on Google Play, 332 million on Google Search, 74.9 million on Shopping, and 401.7 million on YouTube.

Apple said only its App Store built for its iPhones, with more than 45 million monthly users, qualified as a VLOP. Alibaba Group Holding's e-commerce site AliExpress said its average monthly active users in the EU was above 45 million in the past five months.

TikTok has 100.9 million average monthly users in the EU, Reuters reported.

Meta Platforms said it had 255 million average monthly active users on Facebook in the EU and about 250 million average monthly active users on Instagram in the last six months of 2022.

Companies will have to report user numbers every six months.