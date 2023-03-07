Meta to cut thousands more jobs as early as this week - report

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has allegedly asked top management for lists of workers that could be fired

After laying off nearly 11,000 employees in November, Meta is reportedly planning to cut thousands more jobs, media learned on Monday.

The layoffs are expected to start as early as this week, according to Bloomberg. The new round of cuts is connected to “financial targets” and not part of the previous “flattening,” which was presented as a bid to become more efficient, the outlet reported.

Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, has allegedly asked top management for lists of workers that could be fired. The final announcement should be made before the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg goes on parental leave as his third child is due soon.

A number of the world’s leading tech giants have announced mass layoffs in recent months, including Google, Amazon and Microsoft. Experts suggest that apart from global economic downturn, these cuts are prompted by the fact that many of these companies experienced growth during the pandemic, but are now finding it difficult to operate such large teams.