Antisemitism on Twitter more than doubled after Musk takeover - study

Analysts detected a total of 325,739 antisemitic tweets in the nine months from June 2022 to February 2023

The number of antisemitic messages rose dramatically on Twitter when it was taken over by Elon Musk and has remained at a high level ever since, according to research by tech firm CASM Technology and London-based think tank Institute for Strategic Dialogue.

Analysts detected a total of 325,739 antisemitic tweets in the nine months from June 2022 to February 2023, with the average weekly number of antisemitic tweets increasing by 106 percent (from 6,204 to 12,762) between the period before the acquisition of Twitter by Musk and after it.

Musk completed his takeover of the company on October 27, 2022. The creation of accounts that subsequently posted antisemitic content also increased, with 3,855 such accounts registered between October 27 and November 6, a 223 percent increase from the 11 days (equivalent period) prior to October 27.

Musk had notably advocated for the "freedom of expression." This philosophy has therefore had a significant influence on the changing nature of Twitter and its policies. Musk had, however, claimed that "hate tweets would be totally de-boosted."

But, according to the data, there was only a small decrease in average levels of engagement or interaction with antisemitic tweets before and after the takeover.