Saudi, UAE plan to invest billions into Elon Musk’s SpaceX - report

The funding round is expected to raise nearly $140 billion

Saudi Arabia’s investment fund and an Abu Dhabi company are planning to invest in a funding round for Elon Musk’s SpaceX, media reported on Wednesday.

The Information cited sources familiar with the discussions who said that the funding round is expected to raise nearly $140 billion. Last year SpaceX raised $2 billion.

The American spacecraft manufacturer allegedly told investors that Saudi Arabia's Water and Electricity Holding Company, which is part of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, and the UAE”s Alpha Dhabi would be part of the round.

SpaceX was founded by Musk in 2002 with the aim of reducing space transportation costs to enable the colonization of Mars. Earlier in March, a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying two U.S. astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut, and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates on a six-month science mission, successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS).