This Sunday will mark the 196th anniversary of Beethoven's death in Vienna on March 26, 1827, at the age of 56.

In his will, known as the "Heiligenstadt Testament," the composer expressed a desire for doctors to study his health problems after his death. Today, his wish has been partially fulfilled.

Researchers have taken DNA samples from his hair strands, looking for clues to his health problems and hearing loss he suffered.

While the mystery of the composer's deafness and stomach problems has not yet been solved, a discovery has been made about a genetic risk of liver disease, as well as a hepatitis B viral infection that damaged his liver in the last months of his life.

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Current Biology, these factors, along with his chronic alcohol use, were likely enough to cause the liver failure that killed him.

AP Ludwig van Beethoven's hair strand

"In Beethoven's case, diseases sometimes severely limited his creative work," said study author Axel Schmidt, a geneticist at the University Hospital in Bonn, Germany. "For doctors, the causes of these diseases have always remained a mystery."

Now, thanks to advances in ancient DNA technology, researchers were able to pull genetic clues from strands of Beethoven's hair that had been cut and saved as souvenirs. They focused on five "almost certainly authentic" strands from the same European man, according to the study.

After cleaning Beethoven's hair strand by strand, the scientists dissolved it in a solution and extracted pieces of DNA, said the study's author Tristan James Alexander Begg, a biological anthropologist at Cambridge University.

They also examined three other historical locks, but were unable to confirm that they belonged to Beethoven. Earlier tests on one of these locks suggested that Beethoven had lead poisoning, but the researchers concluded that the sample was in fact from a woman.