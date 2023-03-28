Cosmic hangout: 5 planets will align in the night sky this week

If you’re a 'planet collector,' it’s a rare chance to spot Uranus with its green glow just above Venus, which usually isn’t visible, says a NASA astronomer

If you’re looking into the sky this week, you might see a planetary hangout, as five planets – Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, and Mars – are expected to line up near the moon.

The best day to catch the entire group was Tuesday, and according to NASA astronomer Bill Cooke, the best way to find them is to look to the western horizon right after sunset.

They will stretch from the horizon line to around halfway up the night sky. But Mercury and Jupiter will quickly dip below the horizon around half an hour after sunset, so don’t be late!

The five-planet spread can be seen from anywhere on earth, as long as the skies are clear and you have a view of the west.

“That’s the beauty of these planetary alignments. It doesn’t take much,” Cooke said.

However, you might need binoculars. Cooke noted that while Jupiter, Venus, and Mars should be relatively easy to see since they shine brightly, Mercury and Uranus could be trickier to point out since they’ll be dimmer. Venus will be one of the brightest things in the sky, and Mars will be emitting a reddish glow near the moon.

If you’re a “planet collector,” it’s a rare chance to spot Uranus with its green glow just above Venus, which usually isn’t visible, Cooke said.

The astronomer explained that this kind of alignment happens when planets’ orbits line them up on one side of the sun from earth’s perspective.

Different numbers and groups of planets line up in the sky from time to time. There was a five-planet lineup last summer and there should be another one in June, with a slightly different makeup.