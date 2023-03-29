Elon Musk and other tech experts urge AI pause, citing ‘risks to society’

'Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable'

A group of artificial intelligence (AI) experts and industry executives, including Elon Musk, in a letter called for a six-month pause in developing systems that could become too powerful that they pose risks to society and humanity.

Earlier this month, Microsoft-backed OpenAI unveiled its GPT-4 AI program, which has wowed users with its vast range of applications, from engaging users in human-like conversation to composing songs and summarizing lengthy documents.

The open letter, issued by the Future of Life Institute and signed by over 1,000 people – including Musk, Stability AI, Google-owned DeepMind, and other AI heavyweights – called for a pause on advanced AI development until shared protocols for such designs were developed, implemented, and audited by independent experts.

"Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable," the letter read.

It further detailed potential risks to society and civilization by human-competitive AI systems in the form of economic and political disruptions, and called on developers to work with policymakers on governance and regulatory authorities.

The letter came as the European Union police force Europol joined a chorus of ethical and legal concerns over advanced AI like ChatGPT, warning about the potential misuse of the system in disinformation and cybercrime.

But critics accused the letter’s signatories of promoting “AI hype,” arguing that claims around the technology’s potential were significantly exaggerated.

"These kinds of statements are meant to raise hype. It's meant to get people worried," said AI researcher Johanna Björklund. Rather than pause research, she said, the industry should be subjected to greater transparency requirements.