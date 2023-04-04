NASA to send first woman, Black man to the Moon

Previously only 12 people - all of them white men - have set foot on the lunar surface

NASA on Monday revealed the names of the crew for its first human mission to the Moon in over 50 years, which will include the first woman and black man.

The 10-day Artemis II flight will be launched in November 2024. Three experienced American astronauts and one Canadian, for whom it will be their first space flight, were introduced by NASA administrator Bill Nelson at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

A 44-year–old NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who has conducted the longest single spaceflight by a woman, will become the mission’s specialist and the first female to fly into deep space. Koch, who is an electrical engineer, spent 11 consecutive months in space.

The Artemis II mission will test NASA's powerful Space Launch System rocket as well as the life-support systems aboard the Orion spacecraft. Victor Glover, a 46-year-old naval aviator, will pilot Orion, becoming the first black man to participate in a lunar mission. He said that this flight will be "more than a mission to the Moon and back."

"It is the next step that gets humanity to Mars," Glover underlined.

The U.S. space agency indeed aims to establish a lasting human presence on the Moon as a stepping stone for a future mission to Mars. Nelson noted that he expects a crewed mission to Mars by 2040.

Together with the mission commander Reid Wiseman, 47, and a former fighter pilot Jeremy Hansen, also 47, Koch and Glover will become the first humans to return to the Moon since the Apollo missions that ended in 1972. Previously only 12 people - all of them white men - have set foot on the lunar surface.

"We are representing our nation," Wiseman said, adding that "we need the entire world to go along with us."