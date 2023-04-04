Hackers said they plan to carry out another major attack on April 7 * The group claimed it was a retaliation for what Israel 'did in Palestine'

The websites of several major Israeli universities were attacked on Tuesday by a group of hackers calling themselves "Anonymous Sudan".

The sites of Tel Aviv University, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Haifa University, Weizmann Institute of Science, Open University of Israel and Reichman University were among the sites inaccessible due to the cyberattak.

The group posted a statement on its Telegram account, listing the attacked websites. "Infrastructure: Universities - Israel's education sector has been attacked because of what they did in Palestine," the statement said.

Hackers also added that they plan to carry out another major attack on April 7.

Cybersecurity firm Radware said that large-scale cyberattacks against Israel have occurred every year on April 7 for the past decade. On Tuesday, the company also reported attacks against hospital websites, newspapers, and even refineries.

Earlier in February, the Technion Institute website was attacked and the hackers demanded a ransom of several million shekels. Following the incident, the institute's computer systems were disconnected and the dates of several exams were postponed. The National Cyber Authority had said that Iran was behind the cyberattack.