UK: TikTok fined for misusing children’s data

A $16 million fine is the latest in government scrutiny against the social media giant

An investigation and the resulting multimillion dollar fine by the UK can now be added to the storm of scrutiny facing the social media giant. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) determined that the short-videos app breached local laws.

The UK’s ICO stated that TikTok allowed over a million British children under 13 to use the online platform in 2020, and has evidence that the rule breaking occurred as early as 2018. Local data protection law stipulates that children under 13 must have parental consent in order to use online platforms that use personal data as part of their service.

Information commissioner John Edwards said: "There are laws in place to make sure our children are as safe in the digital world as they are in the physical world. TikTok did not abide by those laws.”

“That means that their data may have been used to track them and profile them, potentially delivering harmful, inappropriate content at their very next scroll.”

Earlier this month, Britain decided to ban the Chinese-owned video-sharing app from ministers’ and civil servants’ devices, mirrorring similar actions taken by the United States and the European Commission as relations between the West and China continue to deteriorate.

TikTok's owner, ByteDance, was also recently told by the United States government to sell the app or face a widespread ban, which seems increasingly inevitable after the brutal grilling of the social media platform’s CEO by Washington lawmakers. The popular app is seen as a threat to U.S. national security as well as being a danger to mental health.

Still, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration must move carefully in denying 150 million American users their favorite platform over its links to China – especially after a previous effort by former president Donald Trump was struck down.