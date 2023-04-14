Europe's JUICE mission blasts off toward Jupiter's icy moons

The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer is out to discover whether the gas giant's icy moons are capable of hosting extra-terrestrial life in their vast, hidden oceans

The European Space Agency’s JUICE space probe successfully took off on Friday for a mission to discover whether Jupiter’s icy moons are capable of hosting extra-terrestrial life in their vast, hidden oceans.

Despite cloudy skies, the rocket lifted off as planned as guests, including Britain’s King Philippe, watched from the Guiana Space Center. The launch on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, came after a previous attempt the day prior was called off due to weather.

A little under half an hour after liftoff, the uncrewed nearly seven-ton spacecraft separated from the rocket at an altitude of 930 miles. After a few tense minutes, ground control received the first signal from the craft, promoting a sigh of relief and applause from the audience.

The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) will take a long and winding path to the gas giant, which is over 390 million miles from Earth.

"I was very stressed. That was a rollercoaster!" European Space Agency (ESA) Director-General Josef Aschbacher told AFP. "I'm extremely proud for Europe because JUICE is the biggest mission of the decade and the most complex ever sent to Jupiter.”

The spacecraft then successfully unfurled its array of solar panels, which cover a record 915 square feet. It will need all the energy it can get when it nears Jupiter, where sunlight is 25 times weaker than on Earth.

It will be another 17 days before the spacecraft deploys its antennae and three months before a final performance review, said ESA's Nicolas Altobelli. "Then we will begin the phase of interplanetary travel.”