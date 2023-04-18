Initial celebration was short-lived after the German artist refused to receive the award, in feud with organizers

Pseudomnesia: The Electrician by Boris Eldagsen was the winning piece in the creative open category at the Sony world photography award. But, controversy has arisen after the German artist revealed that his art was AI-generated.

Eldagsen produced his images as fake memories of a past, “that never existed, that no-one photographed.” Therefore, he gave the series a title of ‘Pseudomnesia’ and declared, “AI will replace photography. Don’t be afraid of the future.”

“AI images and photography should not compete with each other in an award like this,” the artist said in regards to winning the award, “I applied as a cheeky monkey, to find out if the competitions are prepared for AI images to enter. They are not.”

The topic got further embroiled in a miscommunication between the artist and the World Photography Organisation about the possibility to openly discuss the “chances and risks of AI image generators.” Then, the international press got interested, through the Times and BBC.

In a response to the British Broadcasting Corporation, the award organizer’s spokesperson said that he had confirmed the piece was a "co-creation" of his art using AI. They responded that “the creative category of the open competition welcomes various experimental approaches.”

"Additionally, we were looking forward to engaging in a more in-depth discussion on this topic and welcomed Boris' wish for dialogue by preparing questions for a dedicated Q&A with him for our website."

Earlier this month, Microsoft-backed OpenAI unveiled its GPT-4 AI program, which has wowed users with its vast range of applications, from engaging users in human-like conversation to composing songs and summarizing lengthy documents. With their advancements also come calls for it to be blocked.

A group of artificial intelligence (AI) experts and industry executives, including Elon Musk, called for a pause in developing systems that could become too powerful that they pose risks to society and humanity. Policymakers, too, are particularly concerned about the spread of misinformation.