'Not only is this much safer than the traditional method, but for this first patient it has been virtually painless'

A double breakthrough in the field of lung transplants has been achieved in Spain. For the first time ever, robotic surgery has been used with a minimally invasive technique, as part of which, a first-ever “access route” was created for the removal and replacement of the lungs.

Thanks to doctors at Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, it is no longer necessary to crack open the ribs. In addition, the previous incision method was reduced from 30-centimeters (about 12-inches) to a mere 8-centimeters (roughly 3 inches).

The surgery was performed on Xavier, a 65 year-old man with pulmonary fibrosis, by a multidisciplinary team of professionals from various departments, who said "I have no pain. I couldn't tell just before I woke up, because I wasn't conscious. But since I regained consciousness, I don't have any pain."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1647874140018204673 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Lung transplants were first performed in 1981, in California, and thirty years later the first partial transplant also took place in Los Angeles, California. But, now, the Spanish were able to do the entire procedure with robotics and a new less-invasive method.

"We believe recovery may be faster than usual,” stated Dr Albert Jauregui, head of the Thoracic Surgery and Lung Transplants Department, “and be discharged early from the hospital to go home."

“This novel surgical technique allows us to cut a small section of skin, fat and muscle, leaving a wound that closes easily. Not only is this much safer than the traditional method, but for this first patient it has been virtually painless.”

Innovative surgical robot technologies are empowering surgeons to perform groundbreaking procedures worldwide. “The field of robotics has awakened in the last few years,” said Professor Zvi Shiller, founder of the Israel Conference on Robotics.