TikTok, Facebook, Twitter singled out in EU online content rules

Some 19 tech giants are subject to landmark European Union online content rules, including five Alphabet subsidiaries, two Meta Platforms units, two Microsoft businesses, Twitter, and Alibaba’s AliExpress.

The rules, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), require companies to do risk management, conduct external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and researchers, and adopt a code of conduct by August.

Other companies subject to the DSA include Google Maps, Google Play, Google Search, Google Shopping, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon’s Marketplace, Apple’s App Store, Linkedin, Bing, booking.com, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Wikipedia, and Zalando.

"We consider these 19 online platforms and search engines have become systematically relevant and have special responsibilities to make the internet safer," EU industry chief Thierry Breton told reporters.

The named companies must do more to tackle disinformation, give more protection and choice to users, and ensure stronger protection for children or risk fines of as much as six percent of their global turnover.

Breton singled out Facebook's content moderation system for criticism because of its role in building opinions on key issues.

"Now that Facebook has been designated as a very large online platform, Meta needs to carefully investigate the system and fix it where needed ASAP," he said.

Twitter and TikTok also showed up high on Breton's radar.

"At the invitation of Elon Musk, my team and I will carry out a stress test live at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco," he continued.

"We are also committed to a stress test with TikTok which has expressed also interest. So I look forward to an invitation to Bytedance's headquarters to understand better the origin of TikTok.”