Amnesty International's AI-generated images draw widespread criticism

'We do take the criticism seriously and want to continue the engagement to ensure we understand better the implications'

Amnesty International got caught up in an artificial intelligence (AI) controversy, after they posted a fake image of a real protest. In their statement, the group wanted to protect the protestors’ identities.

Accompanying a report on Colombian police brutality in 2021, the human rights group used AI-generated images to depict the protest scenes. But scholars and photojournalists criticized its use, claiming it could feed conspiracy theories.

“We are living in a highly polarized era full of fake news, which makes people question the credibility of the media. And as we know, artificial intelligence lies. What sort of credibility do you have when you start publishing images created by artificial intelligence?” said Juancho Torres, a photojournalist based in Bogotá, to the Guardian.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1652588754379366401 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“We have removed the images from social media posts, as we don’t want the criticism for the use of AI-generated images to distract from the core message in support of the victims and their calls for justice in Colombia,” Erika Guevara Rosas, director for Americas at Amnesty, responded, also to the Guardian.

They didn’t entirely shrug off the risk of using AI, and said “we do take the criticism seriously and want to continue the engagement to ensure we understand better the implications and our role to address the ethical dilemmas posed by the use of such technology.”

A group of experts, including Elon Musk, called for a pause in developing AI systems that could become too powerful that they pose risks to society and humanity. The open letter, issued by the Future of Life Institute and signed by over 1,000 people, stated that protocols for AI-use must be developed, implemented, and audited by independent bodies.

The letter came as the European Union police force, Europol, joined a rising chorus of ethical and legal concerns over advanced AI, warning about the potential misuse of the system in disinformation and cybercrime. Toward the upcoming Turkish Election, a presidential contender voiced concern over a misinformation campaign could include deepfakes.