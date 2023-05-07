Novel brain surgery treats fetus' brain condition

Born in March, the baby was healthy and did not need any medication or treatment

For the first time, a surgery was performed on the brain of a fetus while it was inside the mother's womb, for the condition of VOGM, according to an article published in the medical journal Stroke.

Surgeries of this kind have been performed before, in what’s called in utero surgery, this was among the first for a brain condition called VOGM, or vein of Galen malformation. Due to the novelty of the surgery, the case was published and the doctors hope to continue the trials.

The operation was performed at Boston Children's Hospital in coordination with a team from Brigham and Women's Hospital, both in the United States. They repaired a malformed blood vessel in the fetus' brain, in the 34th week of pregnancy. The team of doctors, speaking to CNN, said the same surgery performed after birth would have been more dangerous.

Born in March, the baby was healthy and has not required any medication or treatment since discharge, according to the article. With no negative side effects on the brain, after the first trial, the procedure could be a new treatment for VOGM, which is described by Boston Children's Hospital as a "rare type of abnormality of the blood vessels inside the brain" where the "deformed arteries of the brain connect directly with the veins."

Left untreated, the rare condition can cause a surge of blood to the heart and lungs, forcing the heart to work harder to deliver blood to the rest of the body. This defect also causes high blood pressure, which can lead to congestive heart failure and high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs.