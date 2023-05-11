Washington announces it disabled decades old Russian spyware

A network of spyware called 'Snake' was disrupted by the counter operation code-named 'Medusa' by making the code 'turn against itself'

The United States announced that it neutralized a Russian spyware called "Snake", the source of numerous cyber attacks against NATO members over the past 20 years. U.S. intelligence believes it dealt a fatal blow to one of Russia's major virtual espionage programs.

The "Medusa" operation “disrupted” the espionage-built network, which allowed the Russian security services (FSB) to "steal hundreds of sensitive documents in at least 50 countries", by attacking computer services of governments, journalists, and other “Russian” interests, according to a statement by the American Department of Justice.

"Through a high-tech operation that turned Russian malware against itself, US law enforcement has neutralized one of Russia's most sophisticated cyber-espionage tools, used for two decades to advance Russia's authoritarian objectives," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

"We believe this is their primary spying tool," one of the U.S. officials told reporters before the release, saying Washington hoped the operation would "eradicate it from the virtual battlefield."

Computer security experts were aware of its existence for at least a decade. CISA, the US cyber defense agency, said the FSB began developing it in 2003, and called Snake "the most sophisticated cyber espionage tool in the FSB's arsenal."

The FBI released a statement on the counter-operation, saying it "establishes communication sessions with the Snake malware implant on a particular computer, and issues commands that causes the Snake implant to disable itself without affecting the host computer or legitimate applications on the computer.”