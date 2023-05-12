Elon Musk hires new Twitter CEO to take over in 6 weeks

Musk himself will transition to the role of chief technology officer of the social media platform within the next few weeks

Elon Musk announced on Thursday that he has found a new chief executive for Twitter, who will take over the position in six weeks.

The tech billionaire did not disclose the CEO’s name but said she is a woman. According to the Wall Street Journal, Comcast NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino was in talks for the job.

"Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" Musk tweeted.

He added that he will transition to the role of chief technology officer of the social media platform within the next few weeks. Musk acted as Twitter’s CEO after his $44 billion purchase of the company in October.

Earlier in December, he said he would step aside as CEO once he found "someone foolish enough to take the job." He made this promise after conducting an opinion poll on the matter in his Twitter account.