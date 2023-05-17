Majority of Americans fear AI puts humanity’s future at risk - poll

According to the data, 61 percent of respondents fear that AI poses risks to humanity, while only 22 percent disagree

Over two thirds of Americans are worried about the negative effects of artificial intelligence technology with 61 percent of respondents saying it could threaten humanity’s future, according to a poll published Wednesday.

The survey, conducted online between May 9 and May 15 by Reuters and Ipsos, revealed that most Americans are concerned about AI growth. Over 4,440 U.S. adults participated in the poll.

According to the data, 61 percent of respondents fear that AI poses risks to humanity, while only 22 percent disagree, said Reuters, noting that 70 percent of those who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 are worried about the issue compared to 60 percent of President Joe Biden’s supporters.

“When it came to religious beliefs, Evangelical Christians were more likely to "strongly agree" that AI presents risks to humanity:" 32 percent compared to 24 percent of non-Evangelical Christians, Reuters added.

Apart from AI, Americans are worried about crime and the economy. According to the poll, 77 percent of respondents believe that police funding should be increased to battle crime, while 82 percent are concerned about the risk of a recession.