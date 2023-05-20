G7 establishes Hiroshima AI process to tackle issues, including disinformation

The group announces further talks for the “responsible” use of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) was brought to a discussion by world leaders at the G7 annual summit, and it was announced that further talks will be held for the “responsible” use of AI, according to the final communique, the urgent issues will be tackled.

The U.S., UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan are part of the group of seven nations known as G7. Russia and China were higher on their priority list, but AI was important enough to also be discussed.

“We task relevant ministers to establish the Hiroshima AI process, through a G7 working group,” said the group statement, “for discussions on generative AI by the end of this year.”

"These discussions could include topics such as governance, safeguard of intellectual property rights including copyrights, promotion of transparency, response to foreign information manipulation, including disinformation, and responsible utilisation of these technologies,” added the statement.

"While rapid technological change has been strengthening societies and economies, the international governance of new digital technologies has not necessarily kept pace," it stated.

“The governance of the digital economy should continue to be updated in line with our shared democratic values", the group specified, “protection from online harassment, hate and abuse.”

Not for no reason either, because over two thirds of Americans are worried about AI technology. According to the poll by Reuters and Ipsos, most are concerned about the technology's growth and 61-percent responded that it could threaten humanity's future.

According to the World Economic Forum, many jobs are at risk, as new AI systems replace humans. Experts even called for a pause in developing technologies that could pose risks to society and humanity as a whole.