EU hands Meta record-breaking $1.3 billion fine

Meta was fined a record $1.3 billion on Monday, for breaching EU data regulations. Facebook’s parent company was accused of transferring EU user data to the United States.

The Irish Data Protection Commission started the investigation in 2020, due to Meta’s European headquarters in Ireland, and found that the social media giant failed to "address the risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms of data subjects.”

According to a previous ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union, which Ireland is part of, the European Data Protection Board ordered "an administrative fine in the amount of 1.2 billion euros [$1.3 billion].”

Meta responded that it was "disappointed to have been singled out" and saw the judgment as "flawed, unjustified and sets a dangerous precedent for the countless other companies."

"No country has done more than the US to align with European rules via their latest reforms, while transfers continue largely unchallenged to countries such as China," said Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg and chief legal officer Jennifer Newstead in a joint blog post.

"We intend to appeal both the decision's substance and its orders including the fine, and will seek a stay through the courts to pause the implementation deadlines," they added, “there is no immediate disruption to Facebook in Europe.”

Tech giants including Google, TikTok, Meta, Apple, and Twitter are set against updated laws in the European Union, which is cracking down on the “online wild west.” The EU decided that large companies must do more to tackle disinformation, give more protection and choice to users, and ensure stronger protection for children or risk fines.