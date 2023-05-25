Twitter approved 83% percent of censorship requests under Musk

One of the most recent cases of government censorship happened amidst last Sunday’s elections in Turkey

Twitter has approved 83 percent of censorship requests, including those filed by authoritarian governments, since the platform’s acquisition by Elon Musk last October, media report Wednesday.

Despite Musk presenting himself as a free speech advocate, who almost immediately fired content moderation staff, Twitter satisfied the majority of requests for content restriction coming from countries like Turkey and India that are frequently accused of limiting freedom of speech. If prior to the purchase of the platform by the American billionaire, Twitter agreed to 50 percent of such requests, in the last six months, this number has risen to 83 percent, according to the analysis of the data by the technology information portal Rest of World.

One of the most recent cases of government censorship happened amidst last Sunday's elections in Turkey, where media are widely controlled by the state. Twitter blocked accounts criticizing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who, nevertheless, couldn't secure 50 percent of votes that were needed to win the first round of election.

The company announced that it was in response to a "legal process and to ensure Twitter remains available to the people of Turkey." After public backlash, Musk took to social media himself tweeting: "The choice is have Twitter throttled in its entirety or limit access to some tweets. Which one do you want?"

A similar situation raised concerns in India, where journalists slam Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for cracking down on the press and opposition. After Twitter removed nearly all content related to a BBC documentary criticizing Modi, Musk had to justify his policies.

“The rules in India for what can appear on social media are quite strict, and we can’t go beyond the laws of a country,” said Musk, adding that this would put his staff at risk.

“If we have a choice of either our people going to prison or us complying with the laws, we will comply with the laws,” he stressed.

In the meantime, Musk has repeatedly stated that his platform would not “censor” on behalf of the U.S. government saying that “state censorship is in direct violation of the Constitution of the United States.” Last November, he also promised that Twitter would not “censor truthful information about anything,” later calling for a “revolution against online censorship in America.”