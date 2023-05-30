The tech giant and the top envoy discuss tense relations between China and the United States, and the electric vehicle market

Elon Musk met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday met in Beijing and discussed the relations between China and the United States, as well as Tesla’s business in the country that boasts the largest electric vehicle market.

China was "committed to creating a better market-oriented, rule-of-law-based and internationalized business environment" for enterprises, Qin told Musk.

"Tesla opposes 'decoupling and breaking chains' and is willing to continue to expand its business in China," Musk responded, according to the Chinese foreign ministry's statement. The tech giant's ties to Beijing already raised eyebrows in November when U.S. President Joe Biden said it was "worthy" of scrutiny.

Qin also spoke about the tensions between his country and the United States, according to AFP, saying the two countries should "apply the brakes in a timely manner to avoid dangerous driving."

Tesla previously announced in April that a new battery plant in Shanghai will be built, after its first Gigafactory in 2019. The new addition is expected to "start production in the second quarter of 2024," according to state news agency Xinhua.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662194595755704321 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Twitter, Musk’s other venture, was also making waves on another continent - Europe. First, European Union Internal Markets Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted, "You can run but you can’t hide" after the U.S. company decided to withdraw from a voluntary disinformation code of practice.

On Monday, France's Digital Minister Jean-Noël Barrot spoke on France Info saying that "disinformation is one of the gravest threats weighing on our democracies," and added, "Twitter, if it repeatedly doesn't follow our rules, will be banned from the EU.”

Musk recently hired a new CEO for the social media platform, and tapped the former head of advertising at the NBCUniversal Group, Linda Yaccarino, for the job. He said, "She will focus primarily on business, while I will focus on product design and new technologies."