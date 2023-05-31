AI puts humanity at extinction risk, warn scientists and leaders

Over 350 signatories including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and two of the three winners of a Turing Award, say the new technology poses a serious threat

Artificial intelligence (AI) was designated an extinction-level threat to humanity, according to leading AI scientists and notable figures in the field.

Among them were founders of companies all over the planet, and researchers at top universities. In a statement posted by the Center for AI Safety, with over 350 signatories included OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and two of the three winners of a Turing Award for their work on AI, Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio.

However, the third winner, Yann LeCun, said it was too “premature” to discuss.

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.” The statement was one sentence, designed to be “succinct” so it would “overcome” obstacles and “open up” discussion, according to the authors.

“I signed this because I am concerned about the consequences of an arms race in AI. Preventing that requires global coordination,” said Noam Brown, an Israeli AI researcher at Google’s DeepMind, and one of over 350 signatories.

“Super-human AI is nowhere near the top of the list of existential risks. In large part because it doesn't exist yet,” said Yann LeCun, Professor at NYU, Chief AI Scientist at Meta, and the third Turing Award Laureate.

“Until we have a basic design for even dog-level AI (let alone human level), discussing how to make it safe is premature,” added LeCun.

Altman, meanwhile, is on a “world tour” to warn of the risks associated with AI. He has appeared before the U.S. Congress, where he implored its members to regulate artificial intelligence without delay. The head of OpenAI was then scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, and make a visit to Israel.

AI was also brought to a discussion by world leaders at the annual G7 summit, where it was announced that further talks will be held for the “responsible” use of AI. The issue was deeply worrying for Americans polled in May, who responded with concern about the negative effects of AI technology, and 61-percent said it could threaten humanity’s future.