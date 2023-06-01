NASA holds first ever meeting to investigate UFO sightings

NASA’s panel represents a new page in the U.S. government book—embracing some degree of transparency in a subject beset by ridicule and stigma

NASA has no idea just what's zipping about American airspace. The space agency held its first meeting ever to address and investigate 800 UFO sightings recorded over a period of decades. And the only real conclusion that there's so much unknown that these flying objects must remain unidentified.

“The current data collection efforts regarding UAPs are unsystematic and fragmented across various agencies, often using instruments uncalibrated for scientific data,” said David Spergel, the chair of NASA’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Study Team.

The 16 member team of astronomers, engineers and physicists is operating independently of a separate Pentagon investigation—which in 2021 said 144 sightings by military pilots had no explanation—but extraterrestrials could not be ruled out.

Not ruled out, but NASA officials stressed there was no evidence of extraterrestrial activity either. Most of what could have been extraterrestrials were described as routine easily explained away as mundane events and encounters.

“The numbers I would say that we see are possibly really anomalies are less than single digit percentages of those, that total database. So maybe 2 to 5-ish percent,” said Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Defense Department’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

But that percentage is where the interest lies—and where the panel was tasked with using all the tools of scientific inquiry to find answers.

It's a challenge because previous UFO investigations have been met with career ending mockery both from government officials and the public at large. This one no exception. And it has an effect.

“Harassment only leads to further stigmatization of the UAP field, significantly hindering the scientific progress and discouraging others to study this important subject matter,” noted Nicola Fox, the NASA Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate.

The whole furor surrounding possible UFO’s was granted new life in recent months, with American military shoot downs of Chinese spy balloons and unknown objects - raising fears that the unknown may still be a danger.

