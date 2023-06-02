GITEX AFRICA in Morocco looking to spark a digital revolution

Israel's participation at the conference is seen as an opportunity for the Jewish state to set itself as a valuable asset to Africa

Welcome to Africa's digital revolution – the first edition of "GITEX AFRICA Morocco" kicked off in Marrakesh on Wednesday, with the participation of over 900 exhibitors and start-ups as well as delegations from almost 100 countries.

The list of delegates included ministers, investors, CEOs, and academics, all discussing the challenges of Africa’s ambitious digital transformation journey.

“It’s one of the biggest gatherings in Africa, and it positions the continent as a digital place,” said Morocco’s Digital Transition & Administration Reform Minister, Ghita Mezzour.

“Africa has one of the youngest populations, a population that is drawn to technology. It has huge potential, so Africa has a real role to play in the digital economy and digital world in general,” she told i24NEWS.

This major event was part of the kingdom's efforts to strengthen cooperation between developing countries in the digital field and contribute to the international promotion of the African continent, as it aims to endorse multi-sector technological innovation and the digital transformation of Africa. To some investors, this African dream is already a reality.

“Africa is today and tomorrow,” said Ariel Whitestone, an investor present at the conference. “If you look at investment just for today, you're too late. If you’re looking where Africa will be in the next five or 10 years, starting with today, then you’re in the right place,” he told i24NEWS.

Expanding the framework of the Abraham Accords, Israel was also present at the conference, represented by delegates including SAP Director Lior Weizman and Jerusalem's Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum. The Israeli participation at the GITEX AFRICA conference is seen as an opportunity for the Jewish state to set itself as a valuable asset to Africa, increasing its soft power and establishing trade and cooperation with once hostile countries.

“You can have peace on a piece of paper, which Israel had with Jirdan and Egypt for decades. Or you can have peace between the people,” Whitestone continued.

“One of the goals of [Israel’s] previous administration was to strengthen the peace between people. You’re looking at the tip of the iceberg – what can happen and what should happen, if Africa’s today is tomorrow, the Abraham Accords and relationships between Israel, Morocco, the UAE, Bahrain, and others is just at the beginning. When people do business together, peace will be stronger.”

GITEX AFRICA is only one of the many new venues for cooperation opening in the continent. The promotion of trade and the advancement of new technologies is responsible for paving the way for the long-awaited African development.