Israel's President Herzog meets with OpenAI CEO, makers of ChatGPT

The Israeli president agrees with Altman that AI 'is like developing nuclear weapons' and says 'international convention' is required

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday met with CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, Sam Altman, the makers of ChatGPT.

The young entrepreneur visited Israel, as well as other countries, to raise awareness of artificial intelligence (AI)’s risk. OpenAI is most well known for its ChatGPT, an AI product that touts a wide range of functions due to its ability to process language naturally and respond to prompts on any subject.

The tech lab also created DALL-E, a tool that can generate images from the same type of text prompts.

“We are very excited to welcome you to Israel,” began the Israeli president, “your visit has created enormous interest across the country – a country that wants to do good and serve the world with purpose.”

“I want to congratulate you on the open letter you sent with leaders in the industry,” said Herzog, in reference to two open letters on the dangers of AI, of which Altman was a signatory, and brought up the double edge sword of the technology, with great opportunities and many risks “to the independence of human beings in the future.”

“We must make sure that this development is used for the wellbeing of humanity,” Herzog stated, “you can see the advantages and disadvantages, and you are the first to mention it openly and boldly.”

He continued to mention that the “issues of ethics, and morality, questions of fake news, show the risks and I truly agree with you that this is like developing nuclear weapons. Therefore there has to be an international convention and organization that will deal with it.”

The Israeli president concluded with a Jewish “concept of Tikkun Olam, repairing the world,” speaking to their shared heritage, Herzog asked Altman, “let’s do Tikkun Olam together.”

Altman thanked the President and said, “It is so very special for me to visit Israel,” and remarked, “I have been very heartened as I have been doing this trip around the world.”

“Everyone wants to figure that out,” Altman stated, “I think the intent is really there. The energy on making use of the technology and its positive benefits is fantastic to see, and I am sure Israel will play a huge role – it’s tech community is truly amazing.”