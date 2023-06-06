Apple wades into virtual reality world with $3,500 Vision Pro headset

The mixed reality headset has been in development at Apple for years, and will focus on gaming, streaming video, and conferencing

Apple on Monday unveiled its first mixed reality headset, posing a challenge to Meta in a market where devices have yet to win the hearts of the greater public.

The Vision Pro will cost a hefty $3,499 and was said to be available early next year in the United States only. It was introduced at the close of an Apple event in California in which the tech trendsetter announced a long list of product updates, calling the headset a “spatial computer.”

"There are certain products that shift the way we look at technology and the role it plays in our lives," said Apple CEO Tim Cook as he unveiled the sleek VR device that resembled ski goggles. "We believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary product with the performance, immersion, and capability that only Apple can deliver.”

The product has been in development at Apple for years and will focus on gaming, streaming video, and conferencing. Company executives insisted that the Vision Pro offers an unchallenged experience, making the hard sell on tech that has yet to tempt videogamers and tech geeks.

Unlike its rivals, the Vision Pro delivers mixed reality technology that "clearly situates the user in their environment," said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Yory Wurmser.

"Whereas Meta Quest and other devices are virtual reality-first, Vision Pro keeps the user in the present and emphasizes the mixed reality features – unless they choose otherwise," he added.

The release was the most significant product launch by the iPhone maker since it unveiled the Apple Watch in 2015.