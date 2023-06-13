Global nuclear threat: The numbers behind the secretive industry revealed

The new report points out that the number of operational nuclear weapons increased, in addition to efforts to modernize

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) published a new report Monday on the current state of armaments, disarmament and international security. It pointed out that the number of operational nuclear weapons increased, in addition to modernization efforts.

The nine reported nuclear powers (USA, Russia, UK, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel) have continued to modernize their nuclear arsenals, and several of them have deployed new nuclear or nuclear-capable weapons systems in 2022. Russia and the U.S. possessed almost 90% of the world’s arsenal, the report noted.

Although it never publicly acknowledged possession of nuclear weapons, Israel was suspected of modernizing its nuclear arsenal of 90 warheads. The report warned that China could, by the end of the decade, possess at least as many intercontinental ballistic missiles as the USA or Russia. According to SPIRI, it dependended on how the Chinese decided to structure its forces.

France has continued its development programs for a third-generation nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine and a new airborne cruise missile, as well as the refurbishment and modernization of existing systems.

In Asia, India and Pakistan appear to have expanded their nuclear arsenals, and both countries have introduced and continue to develop new types of nuclear delivery systems in 2022. North Korea continued to prioritize its military nuclear program as a central element of its national security strategy.

SIPRI estimates that the rogue terror state has assembled around 30 warheads and possesses enough fissile material for a total of 50 to 70 warheads. In total, all the nine countries possessed 12,512 nuclear warheads, according to SPIRI estimations.

"Most nuclear-armed states are hardening their rhetoric about the importance of nuclear weapons, and some are even making explicit or implicit threats about their potential use," says Matt Korda, a research associate with SIPRI's Weapons of Mass Destruction program and a senior fellow with the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation Of American Scientists (FAS).

"This heightened nuclear competition has dramatically increased the risk of nuclear weapons being used in anger for the first time since World War II," he concluded.