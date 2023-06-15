Scientists create synthetic human embryos without egg or sperm cells

This revolutionary breakthrough, revealed by Professor Magdalena Żernicka-Goetz, is based on the use of stem cells

Researchers succeeded in synthesizing human embryos using stem cells, a revolutionary breakthrough that avoids the use of eggs or sperm, reported first by The Guardian.

The discovery was revealed by Professor Magdalena Żernicka-Goetz, from the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology, during her speech at the annual meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell Research in Boston.

"We are able to create structures resembling human embryos by reprogramming cells," announced Żernicka-Goetz, although details of this research have yet to be published in a scientific journal.

Previously, researchers at the Weizmann Institute in Israel and Professor Żernicka-Goetz's team succeeded in growing mouse stem cells to create embryonic structures with a beating heart, an outline of a brain, and an intestinal tract. Since then, the two teams competed to reproduce these results with human cells.

Weizmann Institute of Science website Weizmann Institute of Science in the central Israeli city of Rehovot

These synthetic embryos offered scientists a new method of studying the early stages of embryonic development, which are currently inaccessible due to restrictions on the use of natural embryos. According to international regulations, scientists are only allowed to culture natural embryos in the laboratory for 14 days. After this period, embryonic development can only be observed through subsequent pregnancy tests.

The synthetic embryos created by Żernicka-Goetz's team have exceeded the equivalent of the 14-day limit, reaching the gastrulation stage. During this phase, the embryo begins to form distinct cell lineages. However, at this stage, the embryos do not yet possess a beating heart or the beginnings of a brain.

It is not known at this stage whether these embryos could develop into a fetus if implanted in a human uterus. Other experiments carried out around the world with synthetic animal embryos have not progressed beyond an early stage. The reasons have not yet been elucidated.